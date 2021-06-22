Madhya Pradesh: 25 percent more people vaccinated at 'CAIT camp' in Neemuch

Neemuch: A vaccination camp organised by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) recorded more than 25% vaccination above the stipulated target.

Under the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, CAIT held a camp at Jaju Girls College. Praising the team chairman of local unit of CAITís Deepak Asnani and secretary Pankaj Malik said, ìThe camp was inaugurated by Cabinet minister Omprakash Saklecha.î A total of 504 people were vaccinated at the camp against a target of 400, they added.

MLA Dilip Parihar, collector Mayank Agarwal, district panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittalm ASP Sundar Singh Kanesh, district president BJP Pawan Patidar, ex-municipal president Rakesh Pappu Jain, Santosh Chopra were present. Darshan Singh Gandhi conducted the programme and Malik proposed vote of thanks. Volunteers from the Health Department and Jan Abhiyan Parishad helped in organizing the camp.