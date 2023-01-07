Madhya Pradesh: 249 nominations filed for 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the election of 31 wards councillors of Pithampur Municipality will be held on January 20. On Friday, January 6, the last date for submission of nomination papers, there was a long crowd of men and women from morning till late evening.

A total of 249 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for these wards. The nomination paper will be scrutinised from Saturday late evening. Due to the non-release of the list of BJP and Congress, many claimants of both parties have submitted their nomination papers. Returning officer Roshni Patidar observed the nomination process.

Giving information about the arrangements made for the election, election supervisor DP Tiwari expressed satisfaction with the work and said that the election work of Pithampur Municipality and the arrangements made at the polling station are very good.