Madhya Pradesh: 2,391 new COVID-19 cases; 2,863 discharged

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 2,391 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its count to 97,906, a health official said.

The death of 33 more patients took the statewide COVID-19 toll to 1,877, the official said.

Of these fatalities, Indore recorded six, followed by five each in Bhopal and Gwalior, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Neemuch, Betul, Rewa and Balaghat and one each in Dhar, Damoh, Datia, Chhatarpur and Singrauli, he said.

A total of 2,863 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 74,398, the official said.

Among the fresh cases, Indore alone accounted for 381, the highest in the state, followed by 213 in Bhopal, 201 in Gwalior and 184 in Jabalpur, he said.

The case tally in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 18,321, while the deaths stood at 479, the official said.

While Bhopal's caseload stood at 14,115, including 344 fatalities, the infection count in Gwalior and Jabalpur climbed to 8,456 and 6,951, respectively, he said.

At 4,712, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,034 and 1,704 patients under treatment, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh now has 7,707 active containment zones.

As per official data, the state has recorded 33,941 COVID-19 cases and 483 casualties in September so far.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 97,906, new cases 2,391, deaths 1,877, recovered 74,398, active cases 21,631, number of people tested so far 17,62,070.