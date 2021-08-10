Madhya Pradesh: 2,371 rural development works sanctioned in past three years

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): For rural development, 2,371 works were sanctioned in the last 3 years in the Jaora Assembly constituency at a cost of more than Rs 69 crore, out of which the maximum works were sanctioned under the Nandan Phalodyan Yojana.

Giving this information, state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya said to a question by Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey that 1,876 works were approved under the MNREGA scheme in Jaora and Piploda development blocks under the Jaora Assembly constituency.

Approximately, Rs 52 crore 68 lakh was sanctioned for the development work. Apart from this, 495 works have been approved for improving the water level and for water augmentation in the rural areas at a cost of about Rs 16 crore 64 lakh.

To another question by MLA Dr Pandey, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said that action was being taken to develop infrastructure for a multi-product industrial area in the Jaora Sugar Mill Complex whose detailed work plan has been approved and prepared at a cost of about Rs 39 crore 60 lakh. Tenders for these works have also been issued.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:26 PM IST