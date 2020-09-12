Madhya Pradesh: 2,347 COVID-19 cases recorded; tally nears 86,000, 37 die

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 85,966, health officials said.

With 37 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,728, they said.

While seven patients died in Indore, four succumbed in Neemuch. Two deaths each occurred in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Morena, Vidisha, Rewa, Betul and Raisen, officials said.

One fatality each was reported from Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dhar, Sehore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Satna, Chhindwara, Harda and Umaria, they added.

A total of 1,462 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 64,398, the health update said.

At 341, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state in the day, followed by 264 cases in Bhopal, 207 cases in Gwalior and 165 patients in Jabalpur.

The number of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 16,431 with 451 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 12,945 including 321 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 7,484 and 6,018, respectively.

At 4,776, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,037 and 1,800 such cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 6,788 active containment zones.

A total of 22,001 new coronavirus cases and 334 fatalities have been reported in the state since the beginning of this month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 85,966, new cases 2,347, death toll 1,728, recovered 64,398, active cases 19,840, total number of tested people 16,58,175.