Madhya Pradesh: 23 Quintals Of PDS Rice Seized In Sendhwa, Case Registered | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradseh): A team from the food department conducted a raid on a warehouse on Saturday and seized 23 quintals of rice which was meant to be distributed to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system (PDS). Following the directive of collector Dr Rahul Fating, a team, led by district supply officer HS Muvel, raided the warehouse of M/s Somnath Cotex, owned by Arun Malviya.

During the raid, 23.05 quintals of PDS rice, originally meant for distribution through fair price shops, stashed away in 45 sacks recovered. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring the rice from small-scale traders and re-selling it at inflated prices across state borders.

Malviya had also unlawfully stored wheat in the warehouse without paying the mandated Mandi fees, prompting an inquiry by the Mandi Samiti Badwani. Confiscated rice was handed over to the warehouse manager of Barwani. A case under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 was registered.

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Priest

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Priest | File

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard attacked a priest on Saturday morning in Sanwalia Khedi village of Umarban block in the district. As per information, when the priest Madanlal Nath went to the temple around 8 am, he was attacked by a leopard that was already sitting inside the temple.

Upon hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the leopard and rescued the priest from its clutches. Critically injured Nath was referred to Bhoj Hospital in Dhar after receiving preliminary treatment.

However, instead of running away in the jungle, the leopard entered a room inside the temple premises. Acting swiftly, the villagers managed to lock the leopard in the temple and informed the forest department. Upon receiving information, officials of forest department also reached the village to catch the leopard.