Madhya Pradesh: 220 Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Handicapped Quota Comes Under Scrutiny

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In one of its kind case, three applicants who got teaching job in the Tribal Department in handicapped quota came under suspicion as the department opted to verify all 220 divyang teachers’ appointments in the district. Notably, as many 220 divyangs have been appointed for teaching job in the tribal department and three of them have come under scanner after complaint has been made against them. Since the investigation is going on, the tribal department stopped the salary of all.

Across the state, 80 cases have surfaced and the department is mulling to register an FIR in the matter. A similar case has also come to the fore in Burhanpur district.

According to information, around two months ago, 220 divyang teachers were recruited in tribal schools of the district in the tribal department, but these appointments have come under scrutiny following complaints made in the past.

There are three applicants in Burhanpur district who are suspected of getting jobs by submitting wrong certificates. Their names have come to the fore after a high-level probe. It is being verified. During investigation, one suspected applicant has not joined the job, while apart from two others, the tribal department has not released the salary of any applicant. Nor has his Employee ID been created. That's why the treasury code has also not been issued.

According to the tribal department in-charge assistant commissioner Ravindra Mahajan, 220 teachers were appointed in the district. These are all divyang teachers. After receiving letter from higher authorities, the Sankul principal has been asked to verify certificates at Sankul level. There is also a name in Bhatkheda complex. There are a total of three suspects who are being probed. The work of verifying certificates is in progress although it has always been done.

Read Also MP: Compensation Distribution Sparks Outrage Among Banana Farmers In Burhanpur