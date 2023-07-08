 Madhya Pradesh: 22-Year-Old ‘Bounty Man’ Apprehended By Cops
Madhya Pradesh: 22-Year-Old ‘Bounty Man’ Apprehended By Cops

A 22-year-old man with a bounty of Rs 15k was arrested by Kalyanpura Police on Saturday.

Updated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man with a bounty of Rs 15k was arrested by Kalyanpura Police on Saturday. Kalyanpura Police Station in-charge Anil Bamaniya said that he was tipped off that wanted criminal Suresh Charpota was seen with a sharp weapon and threatening people at Nadia Khali on Kalyanpura Road.

Kalyanpura police reached the spot and witnessed a man with a sharp weapon who was later identified as Suresh, whom the police surrounded and arrested. The accused did not even have a licence to keep the weapon.

Suresh was booked under Arms Act at Kalyanpura police station. A reward of Rs 25k was declared by Petlawad Police Station under crime number 1, 781/2021 Section 457 380 of the IPC. In serial number 2, 782/2021 section 457 380, a reward of Rs 25k was announced on him. Similarly, the remaining Rs 10k was also declared under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

