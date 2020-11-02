Madhya Pradesh: 2,17,212 Agar voters to elect their new MLA, 1,732 polling staff to conduct polling

Agar: A total of 2,17,212 voters of Agar -- assembly constituency-166-- will exercise their vote in bypoll on Tuesday. Total voters include 1,11,904 male voters, 1,05,303 female voters and five other voters.

All necessary arrangements have been made by district and police administration to ensure smooth and peaceful voting. Tight security arrangements have been made at all polling stations this year owing to COVID-19.

Around 333 polling stations, 305 main and 28 auxiliary, including have been set up. In all, 1,732 employees have been deployed.

In accordance with Election Commission criteria, there are 63 critical polling booths in Agar assembly constituency. 82 micro observers, including reserves, have been appointed to monitor critical polling stations on the polling day.

Polling stations will also be kept completely safe from Covid-19 on polling day. All polling stations are being sanitized. Soap, water and sanitisers would be available for voters.

Voters reaching polling booths without masks would be provided with one and hand gloves. All voters would have to undergo thermal screening. All those found to be having high temperature would be allowed to vote in the end.

Collector and District Election Officer Awdhesh Sharma has said that all voters of Agar assembly constituency must cast their vote on Tuesday, for a strong democracy.