Madhya Pradesh: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-one passengers were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane state highway on Tuesday morning.

According to information, the bus was travelling from Indore to Bhilwara and the driver lost control over the wheels. The bus was carrying 36 passengers. Most of them were asleep at the time of accident.

The injured 21 were taken to Malhargarh Health Centre with the help of an ambulance. Most of them were discharged after first-aid.

Four of them had suffered fractures in arms and legs. However, none of them was seriously injured. Malhargarh police have registered a case against the bus driver in the matter.

LHB Rakes To Make Journey Safer in Ratlam-Gwalior, Ratlam-Bhind Express

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam-Gwalior Express (11125/11126) and Ratlam-Bhind Express (21125/21126) would operate with LHB rakes to ensure safe and comfortable journey.

A Railway press release on Tuesday informed that both the train’s traditional rakes would be replaced by LHB rakes. Railway information added that Gwalior-Ratlam Express (11126) would run with LHB rake from August 25 while Ratlam-Gwalior Express (11125) would run with LHB rake from August 27.

Similarly, Bhind-Ratlam Express (21126) would run with LHB rake from August 26 and Ratlam-Bhind Express (21125) would run with LHB rake from August 26. The composition of coaches of the train would be one first AC, two second AC, three third AC, seven sleeper and five general coaches.

