Madhya Pradesh: 21 out of 45 illegal colonies of Sendhwa legalized

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Woes of residents ended after 21 out of 45 illegal colonies of the city were legalised by the state government on Tuesday.

Sendwa municipal council distributed the building permission certificates to residents of five colonies in an event at Hotel Shagun Garden in ward no 2.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s event was telecast live at the event in which he launched infrastructural development works, building permission and electricity connection in illegal colonies.

Addressing the event, former minister Antar Singh Arya extended gratitude to CM for legalising illegal colonies, thereby, improving standard of living of the citizens.

Residents of such colonies would now be able to get all building permissions and would also be eligible for bank loans while development works would be possible from various governmental schemes. He also made promise to supply Narmada water to Sendhwa

Municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav said that development fee would not be charged from the poor residents of these colonies.

Councillor Lakshmi Sharma, Ganesh Nargawe, Lalita Sharma, CMO KamleshPatidar and other members were present. Spokesperson Sunil Agrawal was conducted whereas municipal accountant DayanandPatidar expressed vote of thanks.