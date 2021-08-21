Madhya Pradesh: 21 booked for duping people of more than Rs 5 lakh

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a FIR against 21 people for duping people of more than Rs 5 lakh, on Friday. The complainants were duped for by the conmen in the name of different offers by the accused. A search is on for the accused.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that 18 complaints were received at the police station in the last three months while three complaints were received through the crime branch.

After investigation, a case was registered against 21 people for duping 21 people of more than Rs 5 lakh. Some of the complainants were duped on the promise of selling vehicles while some of them had transferred money to receive other benefits.

Three of the complaints from Bhanwarkuan area were lodged with the crime branch. The senior officials had instructed Bhanwarkuan police station staff to investigate the case and to register FIR against the accused.

So far, the police have registered a case against the mobile number holders and started a search for them.

