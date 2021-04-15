Madhya Pradesh: 209 inmates get C-jabs at Barwani Central Jail

BARWANI: Under nationwide vaccination, a Covid vaccination campaign was conducted in Barwani Central Jail on April 14.
Jail Superintendent DS Alawa said eligible inmates were vaccinated during the camp as per the guidelines issued by the state government.
In the first phase the first dose of vaccine was administered to 209 inmates: 197 men and 12 women.
District Hospital staff nurse Monika Gaharwal under the directions of Dr Sachin Aggarwal and Jail Doctor Dr Avinash Barfa administered the vaccine.
In the next phase, the remaining eligible prisoners will be vaccinated. The inmates were kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination. The inmates expressed gratitude to the jail administration.
The vaccination work was coordinated by Assistant Superintendent Vinay Kabra. As per the directions of director general of prisons 100 per cent staffers of Central Jail Barwani have been vaccinated.
The vaccination camp was conducted under the direction of deputy superintendent SB Sharan with special support of male nurse Mahendra Patidar, chief sentinel Ramesh Khanna, Vikram Patidar, sentinel Ranjana Baghel, Sona Solanki, Neha Malviya, and system officer Devendra Chauhan. The jail superintendent thanked the district administration and officials of the district hospital for organising the camp.
Special measures have been adopted at jail to ward off Covid-19 infection. Separate isolation barracks have also been made for the prisoners.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)