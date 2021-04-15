Madhya Pradesh: 209 inmates get C-jabs at Barwani Central Jail

BARWANI: Under nationwide vaccination, a Covid vaccination campaign was conducted in Barwani Central Jail on April 14.

Jail Superintendent DS Alawa said eligible inmates were vaccinated during the camp as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

In the first phase the first dose of vaccine was administered to 209 inmates: 197 men and 12 women.

District Hospital staff nurse Monika Gaharwal under the directions of Dr Sachin Aggarwal and Jail Doctor Dr Avinash Barfa administered the vaccine.