Madhya Pradesh: 2,041 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,041 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,30,088, while 20 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,336, an official said.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, the district worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, two each in Bhopal and Sehore, one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Rewa, Khandwa, Raisen, Singrauli and Guna.

2,545 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,07,279.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 469, Bhopal 265, Jabalpur 133 and Gwalior 118," the official added.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 24,475, including 572 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 17,673 with 394 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded total of 10,647 and 9,907 cases so far, respectively," the official said.

Indore now has 4,533 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,136 and 1,688, he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,30,088, new cases 2,041, death toll 2,336, recovered 1,07,279, active cases 20,473, number of people tested so far 20,63,765.