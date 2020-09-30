Madhya Pradesh: 2,004 new COVID-19 cases record, 2,289 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 2,004 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,28,047, while 35 fresh deaths took the toll to 2,316, an official said.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, the district worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two each in Shahdol, Betul, Vidisha, Sehore and Jhabua and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Naringhpur, Dhar, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Anuppur, he said.

The official said 2,289 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,04,734.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 482, Bhopal 278, Jabalpur 176 and Gwalior 123, he added.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 24,006, including 565 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 17,408 with 392 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 10,529 and 9,774 cases, respectively, so far," the official said.

Indore now has 4,597 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,103 and 1,718, respectively, he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,28,047, new cases 2,004, deaths 2,316, recovered 1,04,734, active cases 20,997, number of people tested so far 20,35,134.