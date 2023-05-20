 Madhya Pradesh: 2-year-old drowns in water tank at grandparents’ house in Badnawar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Representative image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two-year-old child, Aayush son of Rajesh Maida, fell into a water tank in Nahar Kheda and drowned on Friday evening. A resident of Bilpank under Bhavanipur police station Aayush had gone to visit his grandparents with his mother.

While playing in his grandparent’s house, the child fell into a water tank. Family members realised that he was missing after sometime and started looking for him.

Later, he was found dead inside the water tank. Family members pulled him out and took him to civil hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. Later, the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday morning.

5 Fun Water Parks Near Indore You Must Visit This Scorching Summer
