Madhya Pradesh: 2 Sentenced To Triple Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Rape Accused Sentenced To Triple Life Imprisonment In Neemuch | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (under POCSO Act) Sushant Huddar sentenced two rape accused to triple life imprisonment, informed special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan.

Chouhan said that the court found accused Shambhulal Rathore, 28, and Raj alias Prakash Rathore, 32, both residents of Telankhedi village under Baghana police station limit of Neemuch district, guilty under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act for sexually exploiting 10-year-old girl and sentenced them to triple life imprisonment notifying the crime committed by the accused duo as heinous and rarest of rare category.

Court also slapped penalties of Rs 21,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively on both the accused.

Accused Threatened To Kill Victim's Mother

Chouhan informed that the mother of the 10-year-old victim lodged a police complaint at Neemuch Cantt police station on June 15, 2020, accusing Shambhusingh of exploiting her daughter physically while she was alone at her home on Mach 7, 2020.

As per her complaint, on March 7, 2020, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when her daughter was alone at home, her tenant Shambhu Singh was molesting the victim by putting his hand in her frock and touching her private parts. When she suddenly reached, the accused fled the spot.

On the same day, the victim's mother got the house vacated by the accused. While moving out of the house, the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anything to anyone. Due to the fear of threat, the victim’s mother delayed registering the FIR. On June 15, gathering courage, the victim’s mother lodged her complaint with the Neemuch Cantt police station.

Victim Was Sent For Counselling

During the investigation, sub-inspector Shabbi Mev recorded the statement of the victim and the accused was arrested. The victim was later sent to the District Coordinating Officer at Child Line for counselling.

After counselling, a report and consultation report was prepared, according to which the victim was physically and sexually abused by the accused Shambhu Singh and his brother Raj alias Prakash between May and July 2019. Based on this Raj alias, Prakash was also made an accused and arrested in the case.