Madhya Pradesh: 2 more named accused

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police on Saturday, added names of two-more persons in the list of accused those who were involved in the Rs 200-crore land scam reported in the town recently.

Superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said the two new accused are land shark Yogesh Agrawal and Navin Yadav.

The total number of accused in the case rose to 29. Fifteen have been arrested, while 14 others are still on the run.

SP Singh said that the property of the absconding accused in the case will be attached and those who help accused in an absconding will also be made an accused.

Civic body and the SDM have served notices on the shopkeepers who are operating their business on the spot.

Twelve bighas worth crores of rupees belonging to St Teresa School in Dhar was appropriated by land sharks.

They developed shops on the land which was donated by then Maharaja of Dhar to then Christian missionary for developing a hospital and school.

The matter was raised by Dhar MLA Neena Verma in the Assembly seeking government intervention in the matter.

Consequently, Dhar administration began a probe. Police have named five women among 27 accused in the case.

A woman who was arrested tested Covid-19 positive. Main accused, Sudhir Jain, is still absconding.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:48 AM IST