Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Bursts In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Burst In Sonkatch | FP Photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and five others were seriously injured after a Tavera in which they were traveling met with an accident near Khetegaon tehsil of Dewas district on Thursday afternoon.

The injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby Kannod hospital for medical treatment by local police and the villagers.

An accident was reported on the Indore – Betul National Highway, and at the time of the incident, as many as 13 people were present in the vehicle, and they were heading towards Harda from Indore.

According to information, all the people were native of Thandla village in Jhabua district, Ratlam and Indore and they are returning to their native place attending a marriage function.

It is being said that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a sudden car tire burst, and subsequently, it overturned multiple times. Due to this, all four doors of the vehicle opened, and the people sitting inside fell. After the accident, all the seriously injured people were immediately referred to Indore.

Those who were killed included Piyush Bavariya, 35, a resident of Tala village of Jhabua and Saroj Bhandari, 58, a resident of Jaora, Ratlam.