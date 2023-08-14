Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Car Accident On Rau-Khalghat Fourlane | Picture for representation

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday evening, a car collided with another vehicle at high speed on the Rau Khalghat fourlane road passing through the Pithampur Sagore police station area.

The accident may have happened due to overturning, it has been told, but Badgonda police station does not have detailed information about the accident, but according to the information received from the hospital, two youths died on the spot and two others were injured in the accident.

Their bodies have been brought to the Pithampur Community Health Centre for post-mortem room.

Madhya Pradesh: Final Rehearsal Of Independence Day Held

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The much-anticipated Independence Day celebration is set to dazzle the citizens of Dewas and the final rehearsal for the main function was successfully concluded on Sunday at the Police Parade Ground.

The rehearsal, meticulously orchestrated by the district administration, aimed to ensure a seamless and awe-inspiring event on the 15th of August. The tourism, culture, and spirituality minister Usha Thakur would hoist the Tricolour during the main event.

The district's top officials, including collector Rishav Gupta, SP Sampat Upadhyay, additional collector Praveen Phulpagre and ASP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria closely supervised the rehearsal proceedings, underscoring their commitment to a flawless execution.

The rehearsal encompassed every intricate detail of the main function, from the dignified arrival of the esteemed chief guest to the grand moment of unfurling the National Flag. The precision of the parade salute and various other elements of the event were meticulously practiced, leaving no room for imperfection.

Narration Of Dhruv Charitra Captivates People

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The halls of Mandi Dharamshala in Dewas witnessed a magnificent celebration as the union of Shiv and Parvati, symbolising eternal love and devotion, was solemnised with grandeur during Bhagwat Katha recitals.

The event was graced by the presence of Pandit Mayank Vyas, who eloquently narrated the inspiring tale of Dhruv Charitra from Vyaspeeth under Bhagwat, captivating the audience with his words.

Pandit Mayank Vyas painted a vivid portrait of the young Dhruv's unwavering determination and devotion. He recounted how Dhruv embarked on a profound penance as a child, driven by a yearning to sit on his father's lap.

His deep meditation and commitment caught the attention of the divine, ultimately leading him to be elevated to a celestial position in the constellation.

The presence of Arpit Agarwal and Khushbu Agarwal embodying the divine couple, Lord Shiva and Parvati filled the atmosphere with an aura of devotion and reverence, transforming the pandal into a realm of Shiva's benevolence. The heartwarming gesture of Parvati garlanding Lord Shiva symbolised the unbreakable bond of love and unity.

