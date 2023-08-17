Madhya Pradesh: 2 Held With IMFL Worth Rs 20L In Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on liquor smuggling, Badnawar police intercepted a truck on Lebod-Naygaon four-lane state highway and seized liquor worth Rs 20 lakh. Preliminary investigation revealed that the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and Haryana. Market value of the seized liquor stands at around Rs 74 lakh in other states. Police also arrested driver Pradeep Kumar Choudhary and cleaner Ashok Kumar Solanki of Badmer in Rajasthan.

Following a tip-off, a police team led by sub-inspector Anil Singh Ghuriya intercepted a truck at Ghatgara village on the four-lane state highway. During checking, police recovered about 5,400 bulk litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) packed in 622 cartons.

When the police team sought related documents, the arrested duo denied. The police took the truck to the police station and booked the driver and cleaner under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly informed the police that they were on way to Gujarat. Now police are trying to ascertain the source and delivery point of the liquor.