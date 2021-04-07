Madhya Pradesh: 2 held with illegal firearms, cartridges

Barwani: Acting on the tip-off by Barwani police arrested a man with illegal firearms from the Bus Stand on Tuesday.

A pistol, a 12 bore Sitapuria revolver and cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, alleged police.

Barwani Police Station Incharge Rajesh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Rahul, 22, a resident of Kasrawad settlement, Barwani.

Another team of Barwani police led by assistant sub-inspector Budhiya Sadho acting on a tip-off arrested an accused Rahul, 22, resident of Amliya Pani, while he was standing near the Kasrawad bridge on finding a pistol, a 12 bore Sitapuria revolver and cartridges tucked in the waistband of his pants, under the shirt. Both the accused have been arrested and interrogation is going on.