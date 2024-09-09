Madhya Pradesh: 2 Children Electrocuted While Playing On Terrace In Mhow | Representational image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two children, aged about 15 years, were electrocuted while they were playing on their terrace in Khatipura locality of Mhowgaon, about 5 kilometres from Mhow on Monday evening. Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri said, "As per the preliminary information received, Sarthak, son of Santosh Girvar and Ankit, son of Pukhraj Pandey, both aged 15 years were playing on their terrace on Monday evening.

At about 5.30 pm, when it was raining heavily, the family members heard a blast-like sound, on which they rushed to the terrace. They found that both of them were lying on the terrace. They found that their bodies were badly damaged. Police team and ambulance reached there and took the bodies to the Mhow civil hospital, where the doctors declared them as brought dead."

Khatri said that it is suspected that lightning had struck the terrace, due to which the incident occurred. As a matter of urgency, the post-mortem examination of both the children was being done at Mhow civil hospital. As soon as the information about the incident was received, administrative and police officials reached the spot. The in-charge of Kishanganj police station said that a forensic (FSL) team would also reach the scene late at night.