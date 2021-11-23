Madhya Pradesh: 2 army personnel studying in IIM Indore tested Covid positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two of the army personnel studying at Indian Institute of Management-Indore tested positive on Sunday.

Along with them, their four family members also tested positive.

However, health department officials said that they were asymptomatic but admitted to hospital as aprecautionary measure.

"About 60 officials of army are studying in IIM-I out of which two were found positive. Sampling of all other people who came in contact with these people was done and they tested negative," district Covid nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that these patients do not live in Cantonment area in Mhow but in Rau and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, IIM administration said that they have turned the offline classes into online after learning about the condition of the two army personnel.

"Switched them to online. Got contact tracing done. Campus is fine," IIM Director Dr Himanshu Rai said.

Four testes positive on Sunday

Four people were tested postive including one army officer, two of his family members, and a man in Aerodrome area, on Sunday.

Two army personnel and their five family members were found positive in two days including 45-year-old army officer, his 16-year-old son, 12-year-old daughter, and 44-year-old wife.

Similarly, those found positive on Saturday include a 72-year-old man, 34- year-old man (army man), and a 66-year-female.

