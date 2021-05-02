Madhya Pradesh: 2 admitted at Bagli village Covid care centre win the battle without life-saving drugs

Bagli (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Beating all odds and lack of availability of health care facilities in district’s Bagli village, the doctors and health staffers are treating Covid-19 successfully with help from local administration.

Nandkishore Patidar and Sunita Yadav who were discharged from Covid Care Centre are perfect examples. Patidar, 50, resident Guradiya Kalan, tested corona positive 8 days before Covid centre started. CT scan revealed 60% infection in his lungs.

His son Sandip wanted to take him to Indore for treatment. However, Patidar was admitted to Bagli Covid Centre on April 21 after Dr Ritu Singh Udawat and Dr Manoj Verma mentioned about the oxygen crisis in Indore.

On April 23, Sunita Yadav, resident of Bagli, was also admitted at the centre with 68% lung infection. The medical team provided her the same treatment given to Nandkishore Patidar.

Both the patients required Remdesivir injections, which were unavailable. But they were treated with other medicines. More importantly, doctors provided a positive atmosphere. The medical team ensured that negative news don’t reach them.