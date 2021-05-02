Madhya Pradesh: 2 admitted at Bagli village Covid care centre win the battle without life-saving drugs

Bagli (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Beating all odds and lack of availability of health care facilities in district’s Bagli village, the doctors and health staffers are treating Covid-19 successfully with help from local administration.
Nandkishore Patidar and Sunita Yadav who were discharged from Covid Care Centre are perfect examples. Patidar, 50, resident Guradiya Kalan, tested corona positive 8 days before Covid centre started. CT scan revealed 60% infection in his lungs.
His son Sandip wanted to take him to Indore for treatment. However, Patidar was admitted to Bagli Covid Centre on April 21 after Dr Ritu Singh Udawat and Dr Manoj Verma mentioned about the oxygen crisis in Indore.
On April 23, Sunita Yadav, resident of Bagli, was also admitted at the centre with 68% lung infection. The medical team provided her the same treatment given to Nandkishore Patidar.
Both the patients required Remdesivir injections, which were unavailable. But they were treated with other medicines. More importantly, doctors provided a positive atmosphere. The medical team ensured that negative news don’t reach them.
As a result, Sunita Yadav and Patidar recovered and were discharged on April 28 and April 29 respectively. Patidar said he was struggling to breathe but he is out of danger now. Doctors told him that he has pneumonia and severe cold, which will be treated soon.
Earlier, administration had directed to start a Covid Care Centre in girls’ hostel premises but it could not be executed due to unavailability of doctors and paramedical staff.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Arvind Chouhan provided oxygen cylinders at Community Health Centre and then chief block medical officer Vishnulata Uikey arranged for a 10-bed Covid centre in the Newborn Stabilisation Unit. As a result, patients now get required treatment.
5-month pregnant nurse offered services
A 5-month pregnant nurse served corona patients in Bagli Covid Centre. The nurse played a vital role in boosting patients’ morale and creating a positive atmosphere that helped them to recover fast. At present, she is not on duty as she had cough and cold.
“Doctors, SDM among others played an important role in starting Bagli Covid Centre. We never expected it to happen with limited resources. Oxygen concentrators have been repaired. Now, we can treat at least 10 patients at a time,” Dr Vishnulata Uikey said.
