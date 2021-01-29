Madhya Pradesh: 18th Young Blood Championship ends in Mhow

Eighteenth Young Blood Championship began on Jan 4 and continued till Jan 28 at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow. The competition is an Indian Army level competition with 13 teams where various Regt centres took part in Young Blood Championship. The competition was held across 25 days due to Covid-19 restrictions. The participants put up an elegant show of their marksmanship prowess in the 10-meter Air Rifle and 10-meter Air Pistol events. In the Young Blood Competition, the Gen KV Krishna Rao Trophy and Young Blood Championship Banner 2021was bagged by Infantry Blue. While Infantry Red stood Second Runner Up and was awarded the Bengal Punjab Rifle Association trophy. The Best Pistol Team award (Bhandari Cup) was won by Infantry Orange and the Best Rifle Team award (Madras Regt Trophy) went to the team from Infantry Blue.

Lieutenant General PN Ananthanaraynan, SM, Commandant of The Infantry School, Mhow was the Chief Guest for the Prize distribution ceremony. In the closing address the General Officer complimented the medal winners for their splendid performance and also asked others to work harder as this is just the beginning. He lauded the performance of the teams for their splendid performance and reiterated that the aim of the competition was to spot young talent amongst Recruits/Sepoys of the Indian Army and to provide them an avenue for Precision Shooting.