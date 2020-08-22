Madhya Pradesh: 18 test positive, Plasma threapy in Ratlam soon

Ratlam: Doctors in Ratlam GMC will soon use plasma therapy for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

The therapy is used for patients whose immunity levels is low. The therapy has only been used in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior.

A meeting of the district administration was also held to give final touches to the commencement of the Plasma Therapy treatment here.

More than thirty persons have already given their consent for antibody test and for giving blood. This was informed today Dean Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Sanjay Dixit when contacted today. Meanwhile, as per official information fourteen patients have been discharged on Saturday after acing Covid-19. Now, 100 patients are under treatment at the Covid-19 hospital- GMC here.