 Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months

Over the past two months, more than 150 QR codes have been installed at both reservation and unreserved ticket counters across all stations in the division.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months | Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The introduction of QR code payment facilities in the Ratlam railway division has been met with enthusiasm from passengers. Over the past two months, more than 150 QR codes have been installed at both reservation and unreserved ticket counters across all stations in the division.

This initiative, launched on August 7, aims to facilitate cashless transactions and enhance service efficiency for travellers. Since the implementation of this payment method, the Ratlam division has seen significant revenue growth.

In August, QR code payments generated Rs 47.54 lakh, followed by Rs 1.14 crore in September and Rs 17.07 lakh up to Rs October 6. In total, the division has accrued approximately Rs 1.79 crore in revenue through QR code transactions over the last two months.

Read Also
'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...
article-image

QR code payment system is available at all stations within the Ratlam division, including major stations such as Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Nagda, Dewas, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Chittorgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'

The growing number of passengers opting for this payment method indicates a positive shift towards digital transactions in the railway sector. This initiative not only streamlines the ticket purchasing process but also aligns with the broader goals of promoting cashless transactions in India, aligning with the Digital India campaign.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tribals Demand Khetia Cop's Suspension Over Derogatory Remarks On Birsa Munda

MP: Tribals Demand Khetia Cop's Suspension Over Derogatory Remarks On Birsa Munda

MP Updates: 7 Held After Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups In Kholwa; Crackdown On Illegal Clinics In...

MP Updates: 7 Held After Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups In Kholwa; Crackdown On Illegal Clinics In...

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months

Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar