Madhya Pradesh: ₹1.79 Crore Revenue Created Through QR Code Payments In 2 Months | Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The introduction of QR code payment facilities in the Ratlam railway division has been met with enthusiasm from passengers. Over the past two months, more than 150 QR codes have been installed at both reservation and unreserved ticket counters across all stations in the division.

This initiative, launched on August 7, aims to facilitate cashless transactions and enhance service efficiency for travellers. Since the implementation of this payment method, the Ratlam division has seen significant revenue growth.

In August, QR code payments generated Rs 47.54 lakh, followed by Rs 1.14 crore in September and Rs 17.07 lakh up to Rs October 6. In total, the division has accrued approximately Rs 1.79 crore in revenue through QR code transactions over the last two months.

QR code payment system is available at all stations within the Ratlam division, including major stations such as Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Nagda, Dewas, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Chittorgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

The growing number of passengers opting for this payment method indicates a positive shift towards digital transactions in the railway sector. This initiative not only streamlines the ticket purchasing process but also aligns with the broader goals of promoting cashless transactions in India, aligning with the Digital India campaign.