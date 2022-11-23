e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 17-year old boy suffering 'hypertrichosis' faces socialisation concerns due to his bizarre appearance

In a case of ‘Werewolf Syndrome', also known as 'Hypertrichosis,' a teen from MP has developed animal-like features on his skin.

article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 17-year old boy suffering 'hypertrichosis' faces socialisation concerns due to his bizarre appearance | FPJ
Ratlam: In a shocking case from Nandleta village in Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old boy named Lalit Patidar was reported of suffering hypertrichosis. The health condition, which leads to excessive hair growth all over the body is seen, has raised a concern to Lalit leading a normal life in the society.

The teenager, who can be seen posing with his parents in the above image, is not only subject to unwanted hair growth, but also worried over the animal-like dense fur formed on his body. Due to this, Lalit finds it difficult to interact with people around.

While speaking to the New York Post, Lalit brought to notice that it was only when he grew seven, that the hair started to sprout all over his body. Later, he spoke of the concerns faced in the society. “When I was younger, I frequently received stone-throwing. Children were afraid that I would return and bite them like an animal," he told the media outlet.

Medical blogs suggest that the clear cause of hypertrichosis is unknown, while hinting it to be associated with congenital transmission.

