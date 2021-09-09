Madhya Pradesh: 16K get jabs in one day in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Covid Vaccination Campaign, more than 16,000 citizens were vaccinated in the district till 5 pm on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chauhan said that under the guidance of collector Anay Dwivedi, the vaccination campaign is being run in collaboration with district administration, social organisation and other departments. Voluntary organisations are providing full support to the campaign.

Dr Chouhan said that on September 9, vaccination will be held at various vaccination centres in Khandwa city and rural areas.

Meanwhile, 5,875 people were vaccinated in Alirajpur district. Under the guidance of collector in-charge, Sanskriti Jain, a special vaccination campaign is being organised in the district. Locals in large number received jabs on Wednesday.

Young and old people are reaching the centres with for vaccination. CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke said that under the special campaign of vaccination, 5875 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:37 AM IST