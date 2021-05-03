Madhya Pradesh: 1,636 sick identified in door-to-door survey in Mahidpur block of Ujjain district

MAHIDPUR (UJJAIN DISTRICT): Ten oxygen supported beds each were set up in Mahidpur and Jharda government hospitals for treatment of Covid patients.

Till date, more than eight patients each have recovered and returned home from these centres. Around seven patients have been referred to Ujjain hospitals for treatment.

The Covid Care centre has offered a sigh of relief to people.

Teams of Anganwadi workers conducted a door-to-door survey of 46,535 out of 47,231 families of the town and rural areas of Mahidpur development block between April 27 and May 1. Only 750 families are yet to be surveyed.

In this survey, 314 people were found suffering from cold, 199 from cough and 1,123 from fever. Around 1,636 sick people have been identified.

Corona infection in rural areas can be prevented by treating these identified sick people. The administration will have to focus on these identified people. On Saturday, out of 12 Covid positive patients, one was from the town and rest were from rural areas. There is a need to strictly implement corona curfew in rural areas.