Madhya Pradesh: 160 gets discharge after defeating Corona in Khargone

KHARGONE: In Khargone district, as many 160 people were discharged after they recovered from the Covid-19. The district logged 102 new novel coronavirus patients were reported in the district, informed health bulletin released from the office chief medical and health officer.

Meanwhile, three women were succumbed to corona. In Khargone district, as many 10,088 people found covid-19 infected so far. With 8926 recoveries and 150 deaths, as many 1012 people still under undergoing treatment at different hospitals and the Covid Care Centre in the district.

In the last 24 hours, negative reports of 463 samples have been received and 733 new samples have been sent for examination. The district has a total of 1020 containment areas.