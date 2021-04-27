Madhya Pradesh: 160 gets discharge after defeating Corona in Khargone

KHARGONE: In Khargone district, as many 160 people were discharged after they recovered from the Covid-19. The district logged 102 new novel coronavirus patients were reported in the district, informed health bulletin released from the office chief medical and health officer.
Meanwhile, three women were succumbed to corona. In Khargone district, as many 10,088 people found covid-19 infected so far. With 8926 recoveries and 150 deaths, as many 1012 people still under undergoing treatment at different hospitals and the Covid Care Centre in the district.
In the last 24 hours, negative reports of 463 samples have been received and 733 new samples have been sent for examination. The district has a total of 1020 containment areas.
15 discharged in Khetia
KHETIA (BARWANI DISTRICT): As many 15 people got discharged from Khetia situated Covid Care Centre in Barwani district. All the outgoing patients have expressed their gratitude to the physicians and administration. Some patients were admitted to the Covid Care Center in a serious condition. Due to the efforts of the doctors here, all the patients are recovering and returning to their homes.
Additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal, chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla, Dr Aman Modi, in-charge of Covid-Care Center, Dr Sagar Dubey greeted them by gifting a sapling to each of the outgoing patients.
Gandhwani records 3 deaths
GANDHWANI (DHAR DISTRICT): Three deaths reported in Gandhwani situated Covid Care Centre in Dhar district in the last 24 hours. Block medical officer Puran Singh informed that those who were died includes two women and their oxygen saturation was very low. These people had come to the hospital very late for treatment, they were given treatment but all three died. At present 10 people undergoing treatment at Gandhwani centre and six of them are on oxygen.
On Tuesday, as many 13 people undergone RT PCR. Now their reports will come in 3 to 4 days as rapid test kits are not available at Gandhwani Community Health Center.
