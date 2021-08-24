e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:45 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old boy dies in a road accident

He was returning home with his maternal uncle on a scooter when the incident happened.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a passenger bus in Bhanwarkuan area on Monday.

He was returning home with his maternal uncle on a scooter when the incident happened.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the incident took place near Meer Garden AB Road at around 3 pm.

Pranjal Agrawal along with his maternal uncle had gone somewhere and they were returning home on a scooter when a recklessly driven bus hit their scooter.

Pranjal got critically injured in the accident. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment late on Monday. A case has been registered against the errant bus driver and started a search for him.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old girl raped, accused arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal