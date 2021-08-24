Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old boy dies in a road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a passenger bus in Bhanwarkuan area on Monday.

He was returning home with his maternal uncle on a scooter when the incident happened.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the incident took place near Meer Garden AB Road at around 3 pm.

Pranjal Agrawal along with his maternal uncle had gone somewhere and they were returning home on a scooter when a recklessly driven bus hit their scooter.

Pranjal got critically injured in the accident. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment late on Monday. A case has been registered against the errant bus driver and started a search for him.

