Madhya Pradesh: 16 coaches of a goods train derailed at the bridge of Alan river near Anuppur, no casualties reported

Annupur: A goods train coming from Korba in Chhattisgarh derailed near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the railway track situated on the bridge over the Alan River had cracks due to which 16 coaches fell in the river. No casualties have been reported and rescue operation is on.
The accidents has questioned different official departments concerned, major question being, how did the track develop crack which was started barely two years ago? Along with this, questions are also being raised on the periodic inspection of the track.
As per reports, there was coal in the goods train which was being sent from Kusmunda in Korba district of Chhattisgarh to Gadarwara railway siding of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Railway had started the third line between Nigaura in Anuppur district and Venkatanagar in Chhattisgarh only two years ago. The third line project is specially designed for running goods trains.
No hindrance in traffic
The rescue team has left Shahdol after the accident. This includes Area Regional Manager Shahdol and other members of the rescue team. The traffic of passenger trains has not been affected. Saket Ranjan, CPRO of South East Central Railway Bilaspur zone said the work of removing the coaches from the river has been started.
