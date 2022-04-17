Madhya Pradesh: 16 CCTVs installed in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to keep an eye on every nuke and corner in the village, as many as 16 CCTVs have been mounted at different locations in Khetia, a village situated on Madhya Pradesh ñ Maharashtra state border in Barwani district.

Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and superintendent of police Deepak Shukla reached Khetia and inaugurated the entire set-up at the police control room.

On this occasion, deputy collector Anshu Jawla, SDOP Padam Singh Baghel, tehsildar Rakesh Sastia, additional tehsildar Hukumsing Ningwal, police station-in-charge Santosh Sawale were present along with the team. SP Shukla said that people can prevent crime by sharing every small piece of information with the police. Officer added that with the installation of CCTVs at different locations, we can be in a position to keep a tab on different localities.

Collector Verma expressed his happiness at the installation and said that a large part is being covered, all of us have to maintain peace and order by maintaining mutual coordination and cooperation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:12 PM IST