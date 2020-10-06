Madhya Pradesh: 1,570 new COVID-19 cases, 2,161 recoveries; 25 die

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,570 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing its caseload to 1,38,668, while a higher number of 2,161 patients were discharged following recovery, an official said.

With 25 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll increased to 2,488, he said.

Five deaths were reported in Indore, three each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, two each in Gwalior and Sehore, one each in Khargone, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Betul, Damoh, Satna, Chhindwara, Raisen and Anuppur, the official said.

The official said 2,161 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,18,039.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 425, Bhopal 170, Jabalpur 141 and Gwalior 70," he added.

The number of positive cases in Indore rose to 26,807, including 602 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 18,689 with 410 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 10,949 and 10,719 cases, respectively, so far. Indore now has 4,598 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 1,964 and 1,324, respectively," the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,38,668, new cases 1,570, deaths 2,488, recovered 1,18,039, active cases 18,141, number of people tested so far 22,57,909.