Madhya Pradesh: 150 complaints heard at weekly public hearing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weekly public hearing (Jansunvai), which started last week was also held this week onTuesday.

Around 150 people came with their problems and the officials heard them with sensitivity and tried to resolve them.

On this occasion, additional collectors Ajaydev Sharma, Abhay Bedekar and Rajesh Rathore and officers of other departments listened to the problems of the citizens in the meeting room of the Collector's office and resolved them as far as possible.

This time in the Jansunvai, complaints were received regarding waiving of school fees of children. The above complaints were sent to the concerned departmental officers for redressal. The officers were instructed by collector Manish Singh to ensure that the complaints received are resolved within the time limit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:09 PM IST