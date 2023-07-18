Madhya Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Khandwa

Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old alleged rape victim delivered a healthy baby girl at hospital on Monday, an official said on Tuesday. According to reports, a distant relative repeatedly raped the girl and threatened to kill her younger brother if she shared her ordeal with anyone.

As per Narmadanagar police, victim faced sexual assault at the hands of a distant relative several months ago. On the basis of complaint lodged by family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). The accused was apprehended and sent to jail.

Officials of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) offered counseling to rape victim for relief and rehabilitation. It came to fore that the accused had threatened to kill her younger brother if she told anyone about the incident. Fed up with continuous assaults, the girl even stopped going to the school.

The entire incident came to light after eight months of unwanted pregnancy. CWC president Vijay Sanawa said that as soon as the news of pregnancy came to fore, victim’s family sought termination of pregnancy. The matter also reached the court and doctor cited risk in late termination of pregnancy. Victim on Monday gave birth to a baby girl through C-section. Both the mother and daughter are healthy.

