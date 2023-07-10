Madhya Pradesh: 15 Plastic Bags Containing Poppy Straw Seized

Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of central bureau of narcotics (CBN), Neemuch raided a premises located at village Sindpan Sondhiyan, Sanjit Road, Teh. Malhargarh, Dist. Mandsaur and seized 15 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 289.150 kg on Friday from a car.

After receiving specific intelligence that a car having a Gujarat registration number would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw (doda chura) from village Sindpan Sondhiyan to Barmer (Rajasthan), a team of officers of CBN, Neemuch was dispatched and the suspected premise was searched on the same day itself.

On sustained interrogation, the owner of the premises revealed that poppy straw was loaded in the car. It was thoroughly searched and a total of 15 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 289.150 kg were recovered. Two metal plates having different Gujarat registration numbers were also recovered from the vehicle. After completion of legal formalities, the car along with poppy straw has been seized and two persons have been arrested under provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further Investigation is underway.

