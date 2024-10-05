Madhya Pradesh: ₹15 Crore Worth Infra Inaugurated In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gajendra Singh Patel and Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki, along with MLA Shyam Barde, on Saturday, inaugurated several newly constructed buildings in Khetia, worth over Rs 15 crore. The buildings are part of the state government's efforts to expand facilities for the common people. The leaders inaugurated the Community Health Centre building in Khetia city, which was constructed at Rs 5.73 crore.

The centre has been upgraded from a Primary Health Centre to a 30-bed Community Health Centre. The building features various rooms for medical facilities, including well-equipped rooms for patients. The new building of the Higher Secondary School in Malpha village was also inaugurated.

The school, which made headlines for its zero exam results, has been upgraded with a new building worth Rs 3.61 crore. The building features 10 well-equipped rooms, aiming to improve the educational facilities in the rural area. The MPs and MLA also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the hostel building to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 4 crore in Rakhi Buzurg village. The hostel aims to promote education in the rural area.

Furthermore, the leaders inaugurated the sub-health centre building in Karanpura village, dedicating it to the convenience of the public. The ceremony was attended by various officials, including district panchayat chairman Balwant Patel, former Congress MLA BJP leader Chandrabhaga Kirade and Khetia Council chairman Dashrath Nikum, among others.

However, it was noted that the Community Health Centre in Khetia has yet to receive the necessary resources and equipment, including doctors and staff. CHMO Surekha Jamre assured that arrangements will be made soon. The inauguration of these buildings marks a significant step towards improving the facilities and infrastructure in the area and is expected to benefit the local population.