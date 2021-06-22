Madhya Pradesh: 14,480 get jabs in Bagli, creates history

Bagli: Bagli development block created history by recording more than 14,480 vaccinations in 50 centres on Monday. This information was given by Bagli SDM Arvind Chouhan. In Dewas district, 40,240 people were vaccinated. A total of 14,480 people received jabs in Bagli development block alone.

Vaccination Maha Abhiyaan was inaugurated at the School of Excellence with garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati on Monday.

BJP mandal president Inder Pratap Singh, Mahila Morcha district president Sharda Bothra, MLA representative Kamal Yadav, Advocate Praveen Choudhary, Surya Prakash Gupta, BHMO Vishnulata Uike and others addressed the gathering and explained the importance of vaccination. Programme was conducted by Nandu Mohwal. Tehsildar Radha Mahant and naib tehsildar Pratibha Bhamar were present at the vaccination centre in Karnavad Nagar Panchayat.