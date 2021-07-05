Madhya Pradesh: 13K apply under RTE, July 10 last date

Indore: More than 13,000 applications have been received in Indore for admissions under Right to Education Act (RTE) till date. July 10 is the last date to apply for admissions under the Act.
Queues of parents waiting outside Malav Kanya School and Govt School Vijay Nagar piled up throughout the entire day. More than 150 tokens were given out at each of these two centres.
A total of 12,816 children will be admitted under the provision to study free of cost in private schools in the district. To apply for RTE seats, parents can visit the official website www.rteportal.mp.gov.in., and click to “Start Application”.
The process of verification of received online applications is being conducted simultaneously.
Till now, about 7,000 applications have been verified.
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan district project coordinator Akshay Singh Rathore said, “After online application under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, it is mandatory for the child's parents or guardian to get the document verification done by July 10, 2021 as per the information provided in the application.”
Those who have applied for admissions under RTE must remember to bring their parent or guardian to take the public education centre with the original documents to the visiting verification application.
“If the document verification is not done in the concerned centre, the application will be cancelled,” Rathore said.
After verification, the process of allocation of seats in private schools will begin for eligible applicants. The original documents are mainly caste certificate, child's birth certificate, residence certificate, Aadhar card etc.
Seat allotment will be done through transparent online lottery. On July 16, 2021, the online lottery would be taken out ensuring fair seat allotment.
School allotment will be done on the same day. And the selected applicants will be informed by SMS.
RTE MP Mobile App
The School Education Department has started the RTE MP Mobile App from this year for the convenience of the parents.
On this app, parents will be able to get information about the nearby private schools and the seats reserved in them. Knowing your eligibility, you can download the application form.
Parents can get information about their nearest verification centre and verification officers. Parents can download this app from Google Play Store.
