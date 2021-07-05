Madhya Pradesh: 13K apply under RTE, July 10 last date

Indore: More than 13,000 applications have been received in Indore for admissions under Right to Education Act (RTE) till date. July 10 is the last date to apply for admissions under the Act.

Queues of parents waiting outside Malav Kanya School and Govt School Vijay Nagar piled up throughout the entire day. More than 150 tokens were given out at each of these two centres.



A total of 12,816 children will be admitted under the provision to study free of cost in private schools in the district. To apply for RTE seats, parents can visit the official website www.rteportal.mp.gov.in., and click to “Start Application”.

The process of verification of received online applications is being conducted simultaneously.

Till now, about 7,000 applications have been verified.