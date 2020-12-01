Madhya Pradesh: 1,357 new coronavirus cases, ten deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,357 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the count of infections to 2,07,485, a health department official said.

While 10 COVID-19 patients died, 1,683 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery.

The count of recoveries in the state thus reached 1,89,780 and the death toll rose to 3,270.

Of latest fatalities, three were reported from Indore, two from Bhopal and one each from Gwalior, Khargone, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khandwa, the official said.

As to new infections, Indore accounted for 542 cases, which has taken the district's tally to 42,691, including 763 deaths.

With the addition of 269 new cases, Bhopal's COVID-19 tally stood at 32,243 with 520 fatalities.

There are currently 4,594 active cases in Indore, while 2,904 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal.

At least 28,760 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 2,07,485, new cases 1,357, death toll 3,270, recovered 1,89,780, active cases 14,435, number of people tested so far 37,79,891.