Madhya Pradesh: 13 Teachers Found Absent, 1-Day Salary To Be Deducted

Representative image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on absenteeism, authorities have ordered deduction of a day's salary of 13 teachers of government schools in Agar Malwa district.

Special inspection campaigns have been launched across government run-schools to ensure effective functioning.

The inspections are aimed at assessing and evaluating management and quality of mid-day meal, attendance of teachers, infrastructure, implementation of academic programmes, quality of education and other essential facilities.

In view of the campaign, SDM, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, district CEOs, CMOs (urban bodies) and Women and Child Development department project officials were instructed to undertake inspection and submit a report.

Taking a strict disciplinary action, the administration has deducted a day's salary of 13 teachers includingSunil Sharma (Primary School Rojhana), Sangeeta Kumbhakar (Primary School, Bhensoda), Sadhna Bharti (Secondary School, GuradiaKhati), GirirajKushwaha (Primary School, PipliyaNankar),DulalalMalviya (Primary School, Amliya), Narayan Singh Sisodiya, Roopchand Sharma (secondary school, Ambabadod) on being absent during the inspection.

Taking strict disciplinary action, district education officer has ordered for deduction of a day's salary of absentteachers.

Along with this, warning letterswere issued to school head of Government schools in Gurkhedi, Rozhana, Amalia, Badagaon, Kanad, Nanyakhedi and Rajkhedifor providing poor quality of education.Janpad CEO have been also inspecting management and quality of mid-day meal distribution in schools.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)