Madhya Pradesh: 13 Injured In Clash Over Farm Route In Neemuch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash erupted between two groups of the Banjara community in Sirkheda village under the Cantonment police station in Neemuch district on Monday morning. The dispute arose over a disagreement about the route to a farm.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with both sides resorting to sticks as weapons. As many as 13 persons from both groups sustained injuries, with eight from one side and five from the other.

One person was critically injured and had to be transferred to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for immediate medical attention. The remaining injured currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

ASP Naval Singh Sisodia and TI Saurabh Sharma immediately rushed to district hospital upon receiving information about incident. They interacted with the injured and assessed treatment arrangements.

The ASP also visited the scene of incident in Sirkheda and initiated discussions regarding legal action. To maintain order and prevent further violence, security forces have been deployed in village.

Reports suggest that one group claimed the existence of an old route passing through the farm, while the other denied its presence. The dispute over this path led to a violent confrontation.

