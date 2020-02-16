Madhya Pradesh: 1,244 farmers’ loans waived off

Pansemal / Khetia: State home minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan on Sunday distributed loan waiver certificates to as many as 1,244 farmers from Pansemal tehsil. With this, government waived off loan of total worth Rs 8.9 crore taken by 1,244 farmers in the past.
Local MLA Chandrabhaga Kiradey, Sendhwa MLA Gyarsilal Rawat and other public representatives were present during the programme.
Addressing the programme, Bachchan said that Kamal Nath first signed the farm loan waiver file as soon as he assumed the chief minister office and now thousands of farmers across the state availed benefit from the scheme.
State government so far waived off loan of total worth Rs 160.70 crore on 43,692 farmers in the first phase. In the second phase, government targeted to waive off loan of total worth Rs 89.32 crore on as many as 14,365 farmers across the state.
Minister Bachchan also recalled all the initiatives take by the state government in favour of state people in the last one year.
MLA Kiradey also addressed the programme and informed how poor people here in Pansemal region were benefitted from the initiatives taken by Kamal Nath government.
