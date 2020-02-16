Madhya Pradesh: 1,244 farmers’ loans waived off

Pansemal / Khetia: State home minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan on Sunday distributed loan waiver certificates to as many as 1,244 farmers from Pansemal tehsil. With this, government waived off loan of total worth Rs 8.9 crore taken by 1,244 farmers in the past.

Local MLA Chandrabhaga Kiradey, Sendhwa MLA Gyarsilal Rawat and other public representatives were present during the programme.

Addressing the programme, Bachchan said that Kamal Nath first signed the farm loan waiver file as soon as he assumed the chief minister office and now thousands of farmers across the state availed benefit from the scheme.