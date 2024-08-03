Madhya Pradesh: 122-Yr-Old Bhikangaon Tehsil Office Faces Leaks Due To Rains

Employees working under tarpaulin sheets to protect documents at Bhikangaon tehsil office | FP PHOTO

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains in Bhikangaon have caused water to leak into the rooms of the ancient tehsil office, raising concerns about the weather resilience of the structure, which was built around 122 years ago.

The roof of the office has developed multiple leaks, causing water to seep into various rooms where crucial administrative work is conducted.

The employees of the tehsil office (which was built in 1902) have been enduring difficult conditions, working under tarpaulin sheets to protect themselves and important documents from the incessant drips.

The deteriorating condition has been a recurring issue, with yearly repairs proving inadequate. Additionally, waterlogging was noted around the premises.

In response to these challenges, a new joint tehsil office has been constructed along the Khandwa Baroda road, offering modern facilities and better infrastructure.

Although the construction was complete, pending furniture work delayed the new office's inauguration. Tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chauhan said the Public Works Department (PWD) has been notified of the urgent need to expedite the completion and handover the new facility.

Once the new premises would be handed over, tehsil office operations will be shifted there to prevent further damage to both property and operations.