Madhya Pradesh: 120 candidates left in fray after withdrawal of names in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In Mandsaur municipality, 238 nominations were filed from 40 wards. Now 120 candidates are in fray after the withdrawal of names. The election symbols have been allotted by the district election officer to the remaining candidates of one municipality and 10 municipal council posts.

Earlier, local BJP and Congress leaders had a tough time persuading respective rebel candidates from withdrawing their names. Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded its candidate at Sitamau municipal council, where a broom's symbol has been allotted to him. In 14 wards of Mandsaur municipality, there is a direct contest between BJP and Congress.

The situations are similar in the district’s Bhainsoda Mandi, Pipliyamandi, Narayangarh, Malhargarh, Sitamau, Suwasra, Shamgarh, Garoth, Bhanpura and Nagri.

Notably, polling will be held in two phases from July 6- 13. In some wards, citizens warned of boycotting the polls due to the problems of road-water-electricity in the area. The problem of ‘outsiders’ (those not living in the ward from where they are contesting) has also cropped up in several wards.