Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-boy dies under mysterious circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances in Dwarkapuri area on Monday. He was ill for more than a week and was undergoing treatment at home. The police are waiting for autopsy report to know the reason for his death.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that that one Gokul Shobharam of Ahirkhedi was suffering from fever for more than one week. The family members had consulted to a doctor and he was undergoing treatment at home. On Monday, his condition deteriorated after which the family members were preparing to take him to the hospital but he died.

It is said that his family members were treating his fever with alternative medicine. The exact reason of his death would be establish only after the autopsy report.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:59 AM IST