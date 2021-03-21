Madhya Pradesh: 12 girls selected for national kabaddi championship to be held in Telangana

Ratlam: State-level Girls Kabaddi Tournament concluded here on Saturday evening and based on players performance in the tournament, 12 players were selected for the national championship to be held in Telangana.

The final of the tournament was played between RCC Bhopal and Sehore district teams and the formers registered nine points victory over their opponents.

12 players were also selected for taking part in the national out of the 16 teams from the state participated in the tournament here.

Those selected for national included - Prarthna Thakur, Shivani Lodhi, Divya Chauhan, all three from Sagar district, Rohini Ingale, Shivani Rana, Nisha Panwar, all three from Indore, Nidhi Singh, Muskan Sharma, both from Bhopal, Jyoti Bhati from Harda, Shobha Prabhan from Jabalpur, Sakshi Lad from Gwalior and Sonali Dhakad from Ratlam.

Chief guest of the finals match prize distribution programme were SP Gaurav Tiwari and senior divisional commercial manager Sunil Meena. Rakesh Mishra conducted the programme while Vikram Bathan gave vote of thanks.